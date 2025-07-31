Alia reshuffles cabinet, appoints Atagher as new CoS

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the State Executive Council and has also named the former two-term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Moses Atagher, as the new Chief of Staff.

This was made known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, and made available to journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Atagher, a seasoned administrator and former acting managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, resumed duty with immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Governor at the close of the 12th 2025 meeting of the Benue State Executive Council. He appreciated all the former commissioners who worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be reappointed to remain in the party and continue to liaise with the system, as they are paving the way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota to the development of the state.