Dr. Alex Otti, former bank CEO and governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, will on Monday, commission his newly licensed bank, Signature Bank Limited, in Abuja.

Sonny Iroche, founder and director-general of Abia League of Professionals Initiative, announcement the development in a statement to members of the league on Thursday.

“On Monday November 21, 2022, our member and the Governorship Candidate of Labour Party, Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, OFR will commission his newly licensed Commercial Bank, Signature Bank Limited at 31, Gana St. Maitama, Abuja by 9am,” he said.

“From Abuja, it is expected that the bank will open branches in Umuahia and Aba, thereby creating employment for our qualified youths, and making funding available to viable projects and credible customers. I’m also aware that Alex had been working on this project in the last three years and today, it has now become a reality.

” In my discussion with him, recently, he had shared his vision for the bank which includes to push the boundaries of financial inclusion through state of the art digital solutions.”