Alex Otti says ongoing road projects in Aba will be completed soon

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on Port Harcourt Road, being handled by Julius Berger.

Governor Otti also showed satisfaction with the level of work done on other road projects currently going on in Aba, assuring that some of the roads will be commissioned before the rains set in.

The Governor spoke at the weekend, while addressing crowds of enthusiastic residents, who trooped out to receive him during the road inspection, which covered Port Harcourt Road, Old Court Road, Ndoki Road and Omuma Road.

Addressing the residents, who chanted solidarity songs in his support, the Governor said he had been assured by Julius Berger that the very strategic Port Harcourt Road would be ready for use by December 2024.

At Omuma Road, the Governor said the road will be dualised and will link the Old Express Road, Cemetery and Osusu roads, adding that once the relocation of the electricity line was completed, work on the road would progress.

He urged Aba people to cooperate with the contractors to enable them complete the job on record time. He also admonished the residents on the need to imbibe good sanitary habits.

“We will like to assure you that very, very soon all these roads will be commissioned for use.The contractor has also told me that you people have been very kind to them, giving them water, giving them drinks and some of you are cooking and bringing to them.This is the way it should be. If you cooperate with government, government will cooperate with you.

“So, one more thing, I will like to plead with our people, because this road has been in disuse for a long time, people have become used to littering everywhere. So, I want to appeal to you in advance because as we complete these roads, we are not going to tolerate litter. We are providing bins for households, so you will have somewhere to drop your litter and then we will come twice in a day to cart them away,” the Governor admonished.

At Ndoki Road, the Governor promised that the road will be completed before the end of this year. According to him, there would be a marked difference on the road before this year’s rainy season sets in. The Governor

said the construction would be done all the way to the Good Morning Market as well down the the Old Court Road and connecting adjoining streets.

He disclosed that Ndoki Road project, in addition to a number of other roads in Aba, is being handled through direct labour by the Abia State Ministry of Works and enjoined investors to make haste to invest in Aba to enhance their economic fortunes.

Governor Otti, who took time to ascertain that the technical details as implemented matched the designs, was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, and conducted round the sites by contractors handling the various road projects.

