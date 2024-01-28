Osun hunters group disowns alleged killer of PDP stalwart in Ejigbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service says the Alleged killer of Dr. Richard Adeoriokin, a PDP Stalwart in Ejigbo during the 50th Coronation Anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode, Oyesosin II on Saturday is not its member as non of its members was present at the event

The group stated this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Sunday by its state Commandant, Mr Hammed Nureni.

The group sympathized with the family of the people killed and prayed God to give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I want to say here that no member of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service was involved in the killing as we are peaceful and well trained security agents who know what to do at the right time.

“Hunters did not deploy security to the private residence, where the deceased was shot.

“We have conducted thorough checks among our men in Ejigbo. Our involvement in security set up for the day’s 50th coronation anniversary of Ogiyan was limited to the venue of the party as we didn’t send men to private residence where the killing occured.

“We commiserates with the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, the people of the town and the immediate family of Mr. Richard Idowu, who was reportedly shot dead in Ejigbo on Saturday.

“We are also using this medium to commend Governor Ademola Adeleke for ordering the probe of the ugly incident.

“Governor Adeleke has done well for calling for immediate and adequate investigation into the killing of the innocent people on Saturday at Ejigbo, this is highly welcome.

“Our group, the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service will continue to remain professional, be law abiding and promise to continue to collaborate with the government of the day, Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and other security personnel in working towards complete safety of life and property in Osun State”, Nureni concluded.