Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, is scaling up its operations with WorldRemit, the global digital money transfer service that operates in over 50 send countries to over 150 receive countries.

Building on the successful connection to Airtel Money services in DRC, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Niger, customers can now also send to Airtel Money in Rwanda via WorldRemit.

WorldRemit will enable customers from across the globe to receive money into Airtel Money wallets. Users can visit WorldRemit.com or download the free mobile App; choose Mobile Money and Airtel as the operator, then follow the prompts. The diaspora living in more than 50 countries around the world can quickly and easily send money transfers at any time via WorldRemit to Airtel Money customers back home.

Andrew Stewart, Managing Director for Middle East & Africa, WorldRemit, said: “The connection to more Mobile Money accounts through Airtel Africa allows us to expand our payout network and options available to customers across the continent. It is really exciting and important to us that we continue to increase financial inclusion for our customers in Africa whilst delivering a fast, affordable and secure service.”

Raghunath Mandava, CEO, Airtel Africa, said: “We are committed to enhancing financial inclusion in the countries where we operate through building a huge infrastructure of cashing in and cashing out locations in the markets and increasing our distribution. This means that our customers can now receive fast digital payments via WorldRemit from around the world directly to their mobile phones, as well as access their funds at our exclusive kiosks and branches at their convenience.”

Airtel Money enables mobile money users to send local and international money transfers, make utility payments, pay merchants, save money in their mobile wallets, purchase airtime and access a range of mobile financial products.