OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Air Force has said it is investigating a report that its fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state, mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killing over 20 officers.

The Air Force in a statement via its twitter handle, @NigAirForce, said it has received the visuals of the report and is currently considering an investigation.

“The attention of the @NigAirForce has been drawn to reports alleging “How NAF Killed over 20 Nigerian Army Personnel by Accident in Air Strike” at Mainok which is about 55km to Maiduguri. The NAF wishes to state that visuals and reports being circulated are currently being investigated and the general public will be duly updated on the alleged incident,” the Air Force said.

“All inquiries should please be directed to the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force or forwarded to [email protected]

–

A jet belonging to the Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok, was said to have mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killing over 20 officers, according to military sources.

The Air Force jet were said to have bombed an armoured tank conveying the soldiers, killing many in the process.

The soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, a town that has been under attack by terrorists from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.

The terrorists had on Sunday, attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in the community, killing over 30 soldiers.

The terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.