Angered by the purported sale of Ogwe Golden Chicken farm land situated at the Ogwe autonomous community, Ukwa West LGA of Abia State for Ruga settlement, women of the community on Sunday took to the streets in their hundreds in in protests reminiscent of the Aba Women’s riot of 1929.

The women who protested to the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Eze Samuel C Nwachi chanting war songs, vowed to resist any attempt to use their land for Ruga or cattle ranch.

The protest comes weeks after speculations emerged that the Ogwe Golden Chicken land had been purchased by one Agropllo Dairy Ranch from the government of Abia state for Ruga settlement.

The traditional ruler, meanwhile, received the protesters, appealed to them to remain calm, while assuring them that members of his cabinet, opinion leaders and stakeholders in the community would ensure that their demands are tabled before the government of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of the State.

When contacted however, a top official of the state government assured Business Hallmark that the government would not allow for any land in the state to be used for Ruga settlement.

“We are awake to our responsibility,” the official said. “You can’t even sell such land in Abia unless you obtain approval from the state government. If you do, we will revoke it.”