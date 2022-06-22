Again, herders attack Benue community, kill five, 10 missing

Suspected herders killed five people, while 10 others are missing in an attack on Udei in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Guma is Governor Samuel Ortom’s council and has been the worst hit by herders in recent years.

Victims of the latest attack were said to be timber dealers.

The sawyers, who were 15 in number, had gone into the forest to load timber on their way back, the suspected herders opened fire on them, killing five on the spot.

Caleb Aba, chairman of Guma LGA, who confirmed the attack to Punch on Tuesday, said the victims were commercial timber dealers.

He said, “The incident happened yesterday (Monday) evening when some commercial timber dealers went to fetch their timber from the forest.

“They (sawyers) had loaded the timber and were on their way back when they were attacked. They were 15 in number.

“So far, five corpses have been recovered; the other 10 people have not been seen; whether they have been killed or taken away, I cannot say. But they are being searched for as I am talking to you now,” Aba said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police, said she had yet to receive a report on the incident.