Adebayo Obajemu

In a move surprising to many observers, a retired Methodist Archbishop of Ilesa and Ibadan, Ayo Ladigbolu, has publicly stated his desire to become the next Alaafin of Oyo, even as his aspiration is drowned in a sea of criticisms over his age and Christian background.

84- year -old Ladigbolu said he threw his hat in the ring to pacify numerous admirers following their “countless appeals and pleas from far and near.”

“Especially those who are knowledgeable about my devotion to, and undying commitments to the greater progress and prosperity of Oyo Town, and my undeniable records of current contributions to uplifting the Yoruba culture as well as the honour, glory and splendour of the Alaafin both here at home and in the global community.”

Recall that as the race to succeed the deceased ex Alafin Adeyemi gathered steam, on June 10, the Agunloye ruling house submitted the names of 48 princes to the Baba Iyaji of Oyo land, including that of archbishop Ladigbolu.

From this point, the Baba Iyaji and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration will forward the names to the Oyo Mesi, the kingmakers. The name of the chosen prince one will then be forwarded to governor of Oyo State for assent