Again, explosion rocks beer parlour in Kogi

Another explosion has rocked a beer parlour in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state, barely a month after similar incident has been recorded in the town.

The explosion occurred at a place called Obafemi bar in at Oke padi axis of Kabba was hit on Sunday night.

The cause of the incident and the nature of the explosion is yet to be fully established.

But the Kogi state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, confirmed the incident, saying, no casualty was recorded.

Aya said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Egbuka, had drafted anti-bomb squad of the command to the area to determine the actual cause of the incident.

On May 11, explosion rocked a beer parlour at Lewu Junction, still in Kabba, killing two people.

The police had attributed the incident to gas cylinder but the victims’ family members said it was a bomb explosion.

Similar attacks were recorded in Taraba State last month. The Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) later claimed responsibility