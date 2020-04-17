Adebayo Obajemu

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has also joined the league of financial institutions to make contributions to the fight against Coronavirus. The holding which is a member of Standard Bank Group, said it recently donated N250m to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, formed recently to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said in a statement that it joined other corporate organisations to offer support to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the fight against the outbreak, and boost the Nigerian health sector’s capacity to combat the pandemic.

It stated, “Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc is also a member of the Operations Committee of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

“The Operations Committee is responsible for project management, logistics, communication, and advocacy.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Yinka Sanni, said, “The rate at which the COVID-19 virus is spreading calls for quick action and collective response to avert unprecedented health, social and economic crises.

“This is not the battle which the government can fight alone. Both public and private sector stakeholders need to muster every available resource to combat the COVID-19 spread.

“Stanbic IBTC remains committed to this cause and will continue to support the government and our compatriots in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He stated that the donation was only one of several interventions being made by the leading end-to-end financial solutions provider as Nigeria battles the COVID-19 pandemic.