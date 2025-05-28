Africa Day 2025: Participants urge leaders, citizens to prioritise genuine continental devt

Participants at the 10th anniversary of the Annual Africa Day Celebration in Lagos have called on African leaders and citizens to renew their commitment to sustainable development and inclusive progress across the continent.

The event, held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the CRIMMD Library, Idimu, Lagos, brought together development advocates, civil society actors, and thought leaders to assess Africa’s developmental trajectory and explore ways to deepen pan-African unity and transformation.

The session was moderated by Mr. Richard Mammah, President of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP), who also convened the inaugural Africa Day session at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in 2016. Mr. Oluwole Olusanya served as the Chief Discussant at the forum.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the deliberations, participants commended Lagos residents and Nigerians at large for sustaining the ideals of pan-Africanism by consistently observing Africa Day celebrations over the last decade.

They underscored the importance of individual responsibility in nation-building, urging Africans to recommit to core values such as family, community service, and continental solidarity.

While acknowledging democratic challenges in several African nations, the forum noted the relative progress achieved in countries like Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Namibia, Ghana, and South Africa. Participants advocated for enhanced governance reforms to promote accountability, service delivery, inclusivity, and self-determination.

The gathering also drew attention to historical injustices—including the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and colonialism—which they said continue to shape current political and developmental obstacles on the continent. They warned African nations to exercise caution in their dealings with external actors, warning of an unfolding “second Scramble for Africa.”

Rising emigration rates, especially among the youth, were also flagged as a serious concern. The forum urged African governments to urgently improve living conditions to curb the trend of “japa”—the mass departure of skilled and talented individuals.

To tackle poverty and promote inclusive economic growth, the participants recommended robust education and vocational reforms, as well as strategic income redistribution policies to empower larger segments of the population.

They further urged political leaders to confront corruption and prioritize equitable development, while rejecting divisive agendas rooted in ethnicity, religion, or political domination. Constitutional reforms, they argued, are necessary to ensure peaceful coexistence and fair representation among Africa’s diverse groups.

The participants called for renewed commitment to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), describing it as a transformative tool for boosting intra-African trade and economic prosperity.

The event concluded with a rallying call for Nigeria to assume a more active leadership role on the continent and in the global African diaspora. Participants praised the CRIMMD Library for its ongoing partnership in hosting the Africa Day commemorations in Lagos.