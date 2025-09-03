Afreximbank’s A-/Stable rating affirmed by Japan Credit Rating Agency

Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) has reaffirmed the African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) A- issuer credit rating with a stable outlook, citing the Bank’s strong fundamentals and strategic role in Africa’s trade and economic development.

In a statement released on Wednesday, JCR highlighted Afreximbank’s robust risk management framework, consistent profitability, prudent liquidity policies, and resilient capital base as key drivers of the rating affirmation. The agency said it expects the rating to remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months despite macroeconomic challenges.

JCR also acknowledged Afreximbank’s critical role in supporting trade finance and promoting economic integration across Africa and the Caribbean.

Reacting to the development, Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, Denys Denya, described the rating as a strong vote of confidence in the institution’s financial stability and governance.

“JCR’s rating underscores our strong fundamentals and prudent risk management practices,” Denya said. “It strengthens our ability to diversify funding sources, including tapping into Japan’s capital markets, to further advance our mandate of promoting and financing intra- and extra-African trade.”

Denya reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to member states and partners, noting that its resilience and consistent delivery have helped sustain investor confidence.

The rating affirmation is expected to boost investor trust and support Afreximbank’s efforts to broaden its global funding base. This comes after the Bank successfully completed its debut Samurai bond issuance in Japan in 2024, raising JPY 81.3 billion (approximately US$530 million) from Japanese institutional investors.

The transaction, which attracted significant demand, demonstrated Afreximbank’s growing appeal in international capital markets and its capacity to secure innovative financing solutions to drive trade and development in Africa and the Caribbean.