Afreximbank pushes Africa-centred climate agenda, demands just energy transition at COP30

At the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has called for a global climate framework that fully aligns with Africa’s sustainable development and industrialisation priorities.

Led by its President, Dr George Elombi, the Bank’s delegation is pushing a pan-African climate narrative rooted in the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), emphasising the need for climate-resilient economies and fair global financing mechanisms.

Afreximbank said its top priority at COP30 is securing climate finance that supports the adaptation needs of African countries, particularly through the rapid and effective operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund. The Bank noted that despite contributing less than four percent of global emissions, African nations remain among the most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters and must be adequately compensated.

A key highlight of the Bank’s advocacy is the push to fund value addition and minerals processing on the continent rather than exporting raw materials. Afreximbank is championing financing across full value chains-such as converting the Democratic Republic of Congo’s lithium into batteries-to position Africa as a competitive hub for clean technology manufacturing and high-skilled job creation.

On energy transition, the institution stressed that Africa must be allowed a just and equitable pathway, noting that over 600 million Africans still lack electricity. The Bank called for a balanced approach that expands renewable energy while allowing African countries to responsibly utilise transitional fuels like natural gas to power industrial growth.

Afreximbank also highlighted Africa’s biodiversity as a critical global asset for carbon absorption, adding that it is committed to helping African nations monetise biodiversity resources as part of their climate resilience strategy.

As part of its showcase at COP30, the Bank is presenting its financing mechanisms, including the Afreximbank Trade Transformation Fund (ATTF), designed to de-risk and support green projects across the continent. Its engagements include high-level dialogues, panel discussions at the African Pavilion, and a session with the Liberian delegation on establishing a carbon markets authority.

Speaking on the Bank’s mission at COP30, Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development Bank, said Afreximbank is determined to ensure Africa’s strategic priorities shape global climate action.

“Our mission at COP30 is clear: to ensure that Africa’s voice is not only heard but heeded,” she said. “We are driving a proactive transformation, adding value to our minerals, powering industries through a sustainable energy mix, and leveraging the AfCFTA to build integrated, resilient economies. We are mobilising Global African capital and demanding a globally recognised and supported framework for a just energy transition that reinforces Africa’s development and industrialisation ambitions.”

COP30 continues in Belém with African leaders, institutions, and negotiators pushing for stronger commitments to climate finance, adaptation, and equitable transition pathways.