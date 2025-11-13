Prof Akanwa urges evidence-based policy for sustainable development in Nigeria

Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Development at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), has called on academics and leaders at all levels to ensure that policies and decisions are grounded in evidence.

Delivering her 65th inaugural lecture on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, titled “Assessment for Policy and Decision Making: An Imperative for Sustainable Development,” Prof. Akanwa stressed that policies made without proper assessment risk poor outcomes and inefficiency.

Speaking after her lecture at the Anyim Pius Auditorium, which drew students, family members, and members of the academic community, Prof. Akanwa described assessment as essential to decision-making and a key tool in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Assessment is not an end in itself but a means to an end. Regular evaluation across all sectors ensures policies foster development, transparency, and accountability,” she said.

The professor also highlighted that assessments, including examinations in academia, should be developmental rather than punitive, cautioning educators against practices that make students feel insecure.

“Though assessment tests students’ abilities, it must be holistic to generate meaningful outcomes,” she noted.

Turning to the Nigerian context, Prof. Akanwa lamented the prevalence of policy reversals by successive administrations, calling on leaders to review and stabilize existing policies to align with SDGs.

“Countries with frequent policy reversals experience inconsistencies, waste, and leakage of resources, which undermines transparency,” she explained. “Before making effective decisions, you must generate data and evaluate it in line with prevailing circumstances. Assessment produces research findings that form the evidence base for decision-making.”

Prof. Akanwa urged policymakers to allow policies to run their course, enabling proper evaluation and refinement where gaps exist.

The Vice-Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, acknowledged the problem of policy reversals in Nigeria and lauded Prof. Akanwa for her insightful lecture. He also announced that the university’s 66th inaugural lecture is scheduled for December 10, 2025.

This lecture underscores the critical role of evidence-based policy and systematic assessment in fostering sustainable development and good governance in Nigeria.