BY EMEKA EJERE

The National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area has inaugurated a nationwide awareness and sensitisation tour to prepare Nigeria in taking advantage of the AfCFTA Agreement while mitigating its threats to the economy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Communication Coordinator of the committee, Zakari Jimeta, said the AfCFTA sensitisation tour would kick off from Kaduna State to Bauchi State and all other 34 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Secretary, the National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu, said the committee’s mandate was to coordinate the activities of the private and public sector at federal and subnational levels to implement AfCFTA for the benefit of Nigerians.

He added that their strategy was to work with the states based on their areas of comparative advantages and priorities as a way of building up our national export trade and creating jobs at the grassroots level.

Anatogu said, “The core objective of the AfCFTA is to create a single market for goods, services, and free movement of persons in order to deepen the economic integration of the African continent.

The statement added that the committee was working with relevant agencies to establish structures and processes to implement the rules of origin and other arrangements enabling businesses to commence trading under AfCFTA terms.