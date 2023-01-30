Adeleke: Uncertainty in Osun over tribunal's ruling

Olusesan Laoye

An atmosphere of uncertainty and palpable fear now pervade Osun state, over the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the results that brought the incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), to power and declared the immediate past governor, of tthe All Progressive Congress (APC ) Mr. Gboyega Oyetola as the winner.

The Tribunal in its majority ruling declared by the Chairman, said that it accepted the representations of the plaintiffs, Oyetola and the APC, which challenged the victory of Adeleke, that there was indeed over voting in some polling units, which increased the votes of Adeleke and as such, the excess votes were deducted and having done that, Oyetola came up with the highest votes.

According to the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tetsea Kume, with the deduction made, Oyetola scored 314, 931 against the new votes of Adeleke of 290, 266.

He then asked INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adelekle and hand over same to Oyetola.

The chairman of the tribunal also pointed out that the witnesses called by both parties, admitted over voting and based on that, Adeleke’s election was not in compliance with the law.

Though Adeleke in a swift reaction to the verdict, said he would go on appeal and as such, he still remains the governor of the people. He faulted the majority judgment, saying, that it did not reflect the decisions of the third member, who was said to have supported the chairman’s lone judgment.

He described the verdict as a miscarriage of justice and faulted the premise of over voting in favour of Oyetola. He urged the people of the state to remain calm.

Despite the assurance given to the people, tension is still very high in Osun State, as the people are now confused with the tribunal judgment, which has brought mixed reactions and feelings .

It was observed that the majority of the people across the state are not happy with the Tribunal verdict and are confused about what would happen afterwards.

Some people envisage a volatile situation and believed that the verdict could bring disorder among the supporters of Oyetola of the APC and that of Governor Adeleke of the PDP.

What is, however serving as consolation to the people, is the fact that Adeleke has called for calm and has assured them that he would appeal against the judgment, and that he still remains the governor of the state, pending the outcome of the appeal, which he claimed would restore his mandate the people of Osun state unanimously gave to him and, which the APC wanted to steal again, through the back door as they did in 2018.

What has actually heightened the fear and the anxiety, is based on the assumption that if at the end of the day the mandate of Oyetola is sustained by the verdict of the appellate courts, it means that the APC, which they willingly voted out, would have to rule the state for 16 years. The current Internal Affairs Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, spent eight years and Oyetola if confirmed, would spend another four years to complete eight years.

This, according to people, is detestable by the people of Osun. They were heard saying openly at the court premises and across the state, that they would not want to be under the same party for that length of time.

A human rights activist Kehinde Aderoju, said that the judgment had changed the mood of the people and from what he observed, they look frustrated. He said this is the period when both parties must be conscious of what they say and react to issues until the tension in the state goes down.

One other reason why some people are weary of Oyetola coming back is that he may become vindictive. It was argued that he is likely to deal with those in Adeleke’s camp, as well those with Aregbesola, who worked against his reelection, a situation which is likely to cause unending clashes and riots among political groups in the state.

According to one of the counsels to Adeleke in the case, Mr. Nathaniel Oke, Adeleke remains the governor of the State. He further pointed out that if he failed to appeal within 21 days, he can’t stay beyond that period.

“He would remain in office if he appeals, till the determination of the appeals and enjoy all benefits as the governor in office”.

He said the PDP would eventually get the mandate back, as it stood with the minority judgment, which backed Adeleke’s victory.

“These are the issues we all have to look into and get back to the commission. When you look at the whole scenario, only two delivered judgments and not three”.

The INEC lawyer argued that the Bio model Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) was the primary source of what transpired on the day of the election

“A report after the election can’t be used as the primary source of what transpired on the election upon which the results would be declared.”

The APC counsel, Barrister Abiodun Layonu (SAN) said they were happy with the verdict since it was the majority that supported their prayers.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties rejected the verdict of the Tribunal and described it as “Black market purchase”. Their spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo said they were not worried about the Tribunal verdict as they are sure that proper judgment would be delivered by the appellate courts that would correct the anomalies.

While commenting on the judgment, Barrister Ade Rotimi George said though some.of them are not still clear why Adeleke should be disqualified, notwithstanding, he has the right of appeal under section 241 of the constitution, while both parties should maintain status quo ante bellum, pending the outcome of the appeals at the Appellate court.