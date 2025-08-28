Access Holdings names Innocent Ike as new GMD/CEO as Aig-Imoukhuede consolidates control

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), effective August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

The disclosure comes just hours after the resignation of Roosevelt Ogbonna from the company’s board in compliance with new corporate governance rules.

The appointment marking the beginning of a new chapter under the chairmanship of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who returned to the helm following the death of former Group CEO Herbert Wigwe in 2024.

There have been swift changes since Aig took control as chairman. The ongoing

leadership reshuffle reflects a broader transformation within Access Holdings.

Recall that earlier in the year, Seyi Kumapayi, one of the group’s longest-serving directors, exited the board.

Just this morning, Business Hallmark reported the resignation of Roosevelt Ogbonna, MD of Access Bank, from the HoldCo board in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 corporate governance rules, which limit HoldCo boards to nine directors.

With these exits and Ike’s promotion as substantive CEO, the remoulding of Access’s leadership structure is gradually morphing into solid form , outlining a deliberate move to strengthen governance, align with regulation, and set the tone for the post-Wigwe era.

Transition from Agbede to Ike

Ike succeeds Bolaji Agbede, who has served as Acting GMD/CEO for the past 18 months. She will revert to her role as Executive Director, Business Support, due to regulatory stipulations on years of experience required for the position.