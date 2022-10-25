Access Holdings gets approval to acquire Sigma Pensions Ltd

Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank Plc, has secured the approval of regulatory authorities to acquire Sigma Pensions Ltd (Sigma).

The National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have granted their approvals to the proposed acquisition by First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL) and First Ally Asset Management Ltd (First Ally) of the entire issued shares of Actis Golf Nigeria Ltd (AGNL).

AGNL is the sole shareholder of Sigma and had recently announced its acquisition of majority equity stake in FGPL.

The Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said that the transaction is intended, subject to the receipt of relevant regulatory approvals that the operations of FGPL and Sigma will be merged to create Nigeria’s fourth largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) by Assets Under Management.

Speaking on the landmark transaction, Group Chief Executive, Access Corporation, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, said: “Having concluded our divestment from the pension funds custody sector and our recent acquisition of FGPL, we are pleased with the progress we are making regarding our diversification and growth into the pension funds administration sector. “We are particularly pleased to have reached this agreement with Actis. Our plan is to consolidate these entities to create a formidable pension funds administration business.

“The proposed consolidation will leverage the Corporation’s expansive distribution network, strong risk management culture and best-in-class governance standards to provide contributors with sustainable world class pension funds administration services.”

Commenting on the transaction, Natalie Kolbe, Non-Executive Director of Actis, said: “Sigma has transformed during our partnership, and we are delighted that Access, a well-respected operator, is set to support the company across its next phase of growth. The market Sigma operates in is ripe for consolidation and I have no doubt that with such a capable backer, they will go from strength to strength.”