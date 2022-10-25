NCC receives cybersecurity award, Votes for safer internet

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at the weekend in Lagos, received a cybersecurity promotion award at the maiden edition of Cybersecurity Merit Awards hosted by the Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigerian (CSEAN) which enumerated several steps taken by it to promote a safer Internet.

The award, which was conferred on the Commission, ahead of other contending organizations, listed its sterling contributions to the protection of telecom consumers from all forms of cybercrimes.

Director of New Media and Information Security of the NCC, Dr. Haru Alhassan, who received the award on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said such a credible award from professionals is encouraging for the efforts which the Commission has made in cybersecurity.

He told the audience that tackling the menace of cybercrime in the country has become even more imperative as the success of the implementation of digital economy policy and strategy depends on a strong foundation of cybersecurity architecture in Nigeria.

Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr. Reuben Muoka, who gave a goodwill speech on behalf of the CEO of the Commission, traced the efforts of the Commission in relation to its networking activities at the international level, including the global Internet Governance Forum and other initiatives like the Child Online Protection.m

He adverted the minds of the experts to the provisions of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, which one of the 8-Pillars focuses on Soft Infrastructure, is premised on harnessing policy and regulatory initiatives to create an enabling environment that targets increased protection for users of digital products and services in the country.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that the Nigerian cyberspace is protected against the nefarious activities of cybercriminals that endanger unsuspecting Internet users in the country,” the EVC said. He also stated that it is in recognition of the strategic role the cyberspace plays in the advancement of digital economy that the Commission created NMIS Department to take charge of several activities, initiatives and programmes pivoted on collaboration to enhance cyber and information security in the Nigerian cyberspace.

“We have continued to be part of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), promote Child Online Protection as well as create awareness on cyber threats through the NCC’s Computer Security Incidence Response Team (CSIRT), which constantly monitors the cyberspace and publishes advisories on identified cyber threats,” the EVC said.

The CMA 2020 was organized to recognise individuals, startups, private businesses, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, as well as state governments, for excellence, innovation, and effective leadership in promoting cybersecurity ecosystem in Nigeria.