Access Bank Plc. Nigeria’s largest bank by asset has recorded 13.6 percent jump in gross to N450.6 billion for first half of 2021.

This is as the bank posted a surge in profit of more than two-fifths in the first half of 2021, finding support from marked improvement in earnings from interest and fees and commission, its two major income sources.

The bank recorded N86.9 billion profit, which compares with the N61 billion reported in the same period of last year, according to Access Bank’s income statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday.

The lender is stepping up efforts to grow the contribution of its foreign operations to total profit to 30 per cent, and has completed at least three acquisitions outside its home market Nigeria so far this year taking it’s total asset to over N10 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Access Bank board announced in a separate document the decision to pay shareholders an interim dividend of N0.30 for every share held by them.

Investors who own the company’s shares will by September 16 be eligible for the cash reward.

Shares in Access Bank were quoted at N9.25 per unit in Lagos on Thursday, trading up 2.78 per cent following the news.