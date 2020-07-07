Adebayo Obajemu

In line with Access Bank’s commitment to safeguard the investments and savings of customers, the financial giant has introduced Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code *901*911#.

The code allows customers deactivate their USSD profile once their mobile devices get lost or stolen.

This self-service enables users to deactivate their accounts using any alternative phone number, giving account holders full autonomy to safeguard their funds before official reports are directed to the bank.

The Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said: “Access Bank is always seeking innovative ways to safeguard the resources of our customers. We have listened to customer complaints and have introduced the *901*911# USSD code, a solution that allows customers act swiftly.

“To deactivate a USSD profile, simply dial *901*911# from any phone, input the registered phone number for the account you want to blacklist and your USSD profile will be deactivated and blacklisted automatically.

“It has also come to our attention that there has been an increase in the number of fraudsters disguising themselves as bank representatives. Hence, we will like to once again urge all customers to be wary of this tact and to ignore any message demanding personal or bank details.