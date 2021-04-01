Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Director of Access Bank has recommended a Final Dividend of 55 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo for the year end 2020, payable to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date. The proposed dividend is an improvement from 40 kobo dividend paid to shareholders in 2019.

The financial giant boosts its topline and bottom figures in its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2020. Gross Earnings grew by 14.69% year on year to N764.72 billion from N666.75 billion reported in 2019.

Access Bank reported a profit after tax of N106 billion, up by 12.71% from the post-tax profit of N94.06 billion achieved the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Group increased to N2.98 from the EPS of N2.65 in 2019, which translates to 12.71% growth year on year.

At the share price of N8, the P.E ratio of Access Bank stands at 2.68x with earnings yield of 37.28