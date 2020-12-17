Access Bank Plc says it has started nationwide payout of dollars to beneficiaries of international remittances, in response to the recent policy change by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN had directed that recipients of international remittances can now receive their funds in cash in dollars or to have funds paid directly into their domiciliary accounts.

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said the nationwide dollar payment was part of the bank’s promise to create value and meet the needs of its customers.

“We are happy to announce that our customers can now receive funds sent from the Diaspora in dollars at any of our branches nationwide. The funds will be available as cash pick-up or direct transfer into customers’ domiciliary accounts,” Etuokwu said.

He noted that Access Bank’s promise to deliver “more than banking” services is even more critical at this time as customers are looking for convenient products and services that facilitate their lifestyle adding that the bank’s remittance services are available to both customers and non-customers of the bank.

“We encourage Nigerians in the Diaspora to take advantage of this season of giving, to send funds home for their loved ones, who in turn can receive either by opening an Access Bank domiciliary account or reactivate their inactive domiciliary account and the funds will be paid directly to their accounts or visit any of our 500 branches nationwide to receive their funds in dollars cash.