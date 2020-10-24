OBINNA EZUGWU

Leading commercial bank, Access Bank Nigeria Plc., has announced offer of N50billion interest-free credit facility to individuals and businesses.

The bank which announced the measure in a statement through its official LinkedIn page said it is to support communities, the youths, and micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

“Now more than ever, we remain committed to our purpose of impacting lives positively. In light of the recent occurrences, we will be supporting Nigerian businesses with 50 Billion Naira interest-free loans and grants. Watch this space for more information,” the statement said.