The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has named a new board and interim management.

This is contained in a statement by the company on Monday.

The statement said the new board and interim management is led by Chairman of UBA Pensions and Non-Executive Director of African Finance Corporation (AFC), Victor Osadolor who is to serve as Chairman.

Also named in the board is Alex Okoh, currently the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Other members of the board include Atiku Abubakar Tambuwal, Sam Adikamkwu; a legal practitioner and former Chief Legal Adviser at the United Bank for Africa (UBA); and Muyiwa Akinyemi, seasoned accountant and a current Group Executive at the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The Interim Management, according to the statement, is led by Bada Akinwumi, who will serve as the Interim Managing Director.

Other members of the interim management are: Sani Usman, Interim Chief Business Officer; Babajide Ibironke, Interim Chief Finance Officer; Donald Etim, Interim Chief Marketing Officer; and Femi Zacheus Interim Chief Technical Officer.

