Tinubu nominates Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, Ayodele Oke as ambassadors, sends names to Senate for approval
Tinubu nominates Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, Ayodele Oke as ambassadors, sends names to Senate for approval

Tinubu nominates Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, Ayodele Oke as ambassadors, sends names to Senate for approval

President Bola Tinubu has submitted three names for ambassadorial appointments to the Senate for confirmation, marking the first set of nominations since he assumed office in 2023.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the submission during Wednesday’s plenary session, which was streamed live on the National Assembly’s YouTube channel.

The nominees are Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Ayodele Oke.

Speaking after reading the President’s letter, Akpabio said, “The list contains three names for now. I am sure others will follow.”

The delay in ambassadorial appointments under Tinubu’s administration has drawn criticism, with observers noting that filling these key diplomatic positions is essential for advancing Nigeria’s foreign policy and international representation.

The confirmation process now moves to the Senate, which will review the nominees before approving their postings abroad.

