Abia unveils strategy for export-led development through Aba Export Lab

As part of efforts to reposition Abia State’s economy through export-led industrialisation, the state government, in collaboration with development partners including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), is set to commission the Aba Export Lab – a pioneering initiative aimed at boosting the state’s export capacity.

The initiative, with Aba as the focal point, marks a strategic shift in Abia’s economic agenda, leveraging the city’s role as the state’s industrial and innovation hub. The Export Lab is expected to significantly improve internal business capabilities, including pricing, product adaptation, packaging, and production management.

The State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a media briefing at the Government House, Umuahia, alongside other government officials.

He explained that the Export Lab will provide tailored support to help Aba-based businesses identify viable international markets for their products, assess internal capabilities, and initiate export activities. The pilot phase of the programme will run for six months.

According to Prince Kanu, selected and qualified businesses will participate in the first phase, which will include training on export readiness, development of customised export strategies, capacity building in areas such as marketing, logistics, compliance, and operations. The programme will also feature market trials, performance evaluation, and impact assessment to guide future scale-up.

The commissioner stated that the objective is to facilitate verified market access and initial export transactions for at least 20 Aba-based businesses, particularly targeting the African market and achieving international certifications.

“This lab will provide targeted interactions to help businesses identify viable international markets for products manufactured in Abia State, strengthen internal capabilities, and launch export activities,” Kanu said.

He outlined the selection criteria for participating businesses, which include a verifiable presence in Aba, readiness for export, leadership commitment, and a functional export team. The strategic focus will be on products with strong market potential and established cultural or commercial identity.

He noted that Akwete cloth, a unique fabric with geographical indication status, will be among the Lab’s focus products. “Akwete has a protected cultural and commercial identity. It is one of the products we want to take to the world,” he said.

The second product category will include footwear designed for the oil and gas, construction, and industrial sectors, while the third segment will focus on apparel targeting African diaspora markets. According to the commissioner, the programme will support fashion businesses in developing culturally resonant and globally competitive products.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mazi Mike Akpara, said the initiative seeks to revive Aba’s historic industrial reputation.

“Before now, Aba was called the ‘Japan of Africa’ because we could produce anything. We want to reclaim that title by instilling confidence in our local producers and teaching them how to brand and package their products to meet international standards,” he said.

Akpara decried the trend of Aba-made products being falsely labelled as foreign due to a lack of confidence. He said the Export Lab would address this challenge by empowering producers with the skills and knowledge to proudly showcase their products as authentically made in Aba.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Multilateral and Donor Agencies, Mr. Odinakachi Emeh, and the Principal Secretary and Chief Strategist Officer of the state, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzukwu, also expressed the state’s commitment to the initiative. They confirmed ongoing partnerships with donor agencies to restore Aba’s status as Nigeria’s foremost industrial hub.

They added that beyond boosting business competitiveness, the Export Lab would create employment opportunities and contribute to the broader economic growth of Abia State.