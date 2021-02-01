OBINNA EZUGWU

The Abia State government has reacted to reported skirmishes between herders and farmers in the Isiukwuato area of the state.

The government in a statement, Monday, by the state’s commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, frowned at the destruction of farmlands in the state by herders grazing openly in violation of the existing laws of the state and the country, but condemned in its entirety, the alleged killing of cows by some individuals in the state.

The government whose reaction comes in the wake of the reported skirmishes between herders and men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a ‘security’ outfit formed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said it had activated all relevant components of the state security architecture to ensure the safety of lives and property of law abiding citizens, residents and visitors to the state.

“Abia State Government wishes to condemn in its entirety the recent destruction of farmlands by cows grazing openly in violation of extant laws of the state and Nigeria,” the commissioner said.

“It also condemns, without reservations, the activities of criminal herdsmen suspected to have masterminded recent brazen kidnap of innocent citizens around Abia North Senatorial Zone of the State.

“Consequently, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents in the state to bring to justice all those involved in the criminal activities.

“Government also frowns seriously at the wanton destruction of cows by yet to be identified individuals whose aim is to exacerbate already existing tensions.

“Government has fully activated all relevant components of the state security architecture to ensure the safety of lives and property of law abiding citizens, residents and visitors to the state.”

The government called on all residents of the state to go about their legitimate business without fear as according to it, it will stop at nothing to protect every law abiding resident.

“We therefore call on the people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear as government is on top of the situation and will spare nothing in protecting Abians,” Kalu concluded.