Abia Implements Mandatory Quality Testing for Building Materials

The General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Mr. Kingsley Agomuo, has announced the full implementation of Abia State Government’s policy on compulsory quality testing of all building materials before they are sold or used for construction.

Agomuo directed building materials dealers and end-users in the state to submit samples of their goods to the State Materials Testing Laboratory, located at UCDA headquarters in Umuahia, for certification prior to market distribution or construction use.

Speaking during a courtesy visit from the new executive members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Agomuo said the move is aimed at eliminating substandard materials, particularly steel rods of all sizes, which are widely sold in local markets.

He attributed recent building collapses in Abia and across Nigeria to the use of substandard materials and emphasised that the new policy is intended to end such incidents in the state.

“It is now compulsory for anyone dealing in or erecting structures to bring samples of materials to the laboratory for testing and certification,” Agomuo said. “We are insisting on doing things the right way. All projections along the streets of Umuahia are being removed, and structures blocking pathways and drainages are cleared for proper urban planning. For instance, we removed the Adelabu Estate Gate to improve connectivity – no one should take the law into their own hands.”

He noted that Governor Alex Otti inherited a state in disrepair, lacking basic infrastructure, but is committed to restoring Abia to the level of development achieved under the leadership of Sam Mbakwe and Michael Okpara in the old Eastern Nigeria.

“Before now, Umuahia was a glorified village. Observers would ridicule our state for potholes and heaps of refuse. Today, the streets of Abia tell a different story. The narrative is changing,” Agomuo said, adding that improved governance and disciplined civil service practices under the current administration have encouraged residents and investors to relocate to the state.

Agomuo also highlighted efforts to beautify Umuahia, including the planting of trees, flowers, herbs, and ornamentals in strategic locations. He commended Governor Otti for ensuring that residents whose properties were affected by road expansion and other projects receive compensation.

In response, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of Abia NUJ, Deacon Steve Oko, praised Agomuo for transforming Umuahia and bringing tangible development to the state capital. He encouraged the GM to continue using the services of the chapel to communicate the agency’s activities to the wider public.