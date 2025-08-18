Abia secures $263m funding boost for roads, schools, and healthcare

The Abia State Government says it has secured multi-source funding worth $263.8 million to accelerate its ambitious infrastructure development drive, with major projects covering roads, schools, and healthcare.

Governor Alex Otti, speaking during his August 2025 media chat at Government House, Umuahia, confirmed that the funding package includes a $125 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $100 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB), $15 million from the Canada–Africa Development Bank, and $23.8 million counterpart funding from the state government.

The governor said the IsDB loan will finance the construction of 126 kilometres of roads in Aba and 35.57 kilometres in Umuahia, including a link road between both cities, as well as erosion control works. He stressed that the facility will be deployed transparently and will directly transform the state’s transportation network.

“When completed, this project will reduce travel time, create over 3,000 jobs, cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve access to social services, and attract more private investment to Abia,” Otti said.

He disclosed that the AfDB and Canada–Africa Development Bank agreements have already been signed, with the IsDB facility now awaiting formal execution to proceed with procurement. The State Ministry of Works will lead implementation, overseen by a steering committee and project implementation unit.

The governor also announced a N2.3 billion TETFund intervention for Abia Polytechnic, Aba—one of 18 beneficiaries nationwide—which will enable work to continue at its permanent site in Osisioma.

Beyond infrastructure, Otti highlighted ongoing reforms in education, health, and tertiary institutions. He said 221 primary and secondary schools are undergoing renovations, with five out of 20 proposed Smart Schools already under construction.

According to him, school enrollment has risen sharply since the introduction of free and compulsory education in January 2025. To meet the demand, 5,494 new teachers have been recruited.

On tertiary education, the governor listed rehabilitation efforts at Abia State University Uturu, the University Teaching Hospital in Aba, the College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, and Abia Polytechnic. He revealed that some new programmes, including Artificial Intelligence studies in Aba, have secured accreditation, while an Abia Leadership Academy has been established at Government College, Umuahia.

In the health sector, Otti said over 1,000 personnel will soon be recruited and deployed to strengthen hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state.

He described the new funding as a milestone that complements his administration’s vision of modernizing infrastructure, revitalizing urban centres, and laying a sustainable foundation for economic growth.