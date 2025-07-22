Abia rolls out major reforms in power, water, business, youth development

The Abia State Government has announced key developments across power, water, sports, technology, and business sectors, underscoring its reform agenda under Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the Ministry of Power and Public Utilities had concluded the final draft of the state’s Minigrid Regulations. The framework, he noted, is aimed at expanding access to affordable and sustainable electricity, especially for underserved and unserved communities.

“This initiative aligns with our rural electrification goals and will leverage private sector participation to create a conducive environment for decentralized energy systems,” Kanu stated.

As part of ongoing power sector reforms, Kanu disclosed that a 10-member Abia Advisory Council on Electricity would be inaugurated on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to offer expert advice on electricity-related policies.

Water and power projects

In another milestone, the Okwoyi Water Scheme in Iseke, Ibeku, Umuahia North LGA, is set for commissioning on July 23, 2025. According to Kanu, the project is in line with Governor Otti’s pledge to provide potable water to every household in the state.

To further improve electricity supply in Umuahia, a 1,000 kVA transformer has been donated to serve residents of Niger Street by Bende Road, Methodist by Okwulehe Street, and the CPS axis.

Youth and tech empowerment

Kanu also announced that the Abia Soccer Festival had kicked off at the community level across all local government areas, fostering grassroots engagement in sports.

Advertisement

For technology-driven empowerment, the Abia TechRise Cohort 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for Friday, July 25, 2025. Out of 8,167 applications received, 1,407 were invalid due to errors with the Abia State Social Identification Number (ABSIN), leading to their disqualification.

Business environment improvements

On business reforms, Kanu revealed that Abia recently hosted the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Town Hall, with preparations underway for the 2026 Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP).

“Encouragingly, the state has moved from 33rd to 21st position on the national Ease of Doing Business Index, and we are optimistic about further improvements in the 2025 ranking,” he said.

The media briefing was attended by the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday; the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Citizen Ukoha Njoku Ukoha; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Kanu reaffirmed that Abia is on a “transformative journey” and remains committed to delivering on its promises to the people.