Abia pays N3.5bn counterpart fund for rural roads, agro hubs

The Abia State Government has paid a counterpart fund of N3.5 billion to support the development of rural roads and the establishment of agro-logistics hubs under the World Bank-assisted Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAMP).

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a press briefing at Government House, Umuahia, following this week’s expanded State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti. He said the projects, which will span about 10 local government areas, are set to begin soon.

“With the state’s contribution now secured, we expect the World Bank to follow through, so the programme can kick off across the state,” Kanu stated.

He also announced that the Governor will, on Tuesday, May 27, commission one of the 20 completed Smart Schools in Umuahia, as part of activities marking his administration’s second anniversary.

In a significant legislative milestone, Kanu revealed that Governor Otti had signed into law 18 executive bills recently passed by the 8th Abia State House of Assembly. This brings to 30 the total number of executive bills signed into law since the administration assumed office in 2023.

“These legislative actions are critical to institutionalising the reforms and transformation already underway in the state,” Kanu noted, adding that Governor Otti’s two years in office have been marked by tangible and far-reaching achievements.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Kanu outlined a series of events lined up for the week: the Children’s Day celebration and a visit by the First Lady to orphanages and destitute homes on Tuesday, a public lecture on Wednesday by former Finance Minister Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, and a state broadcast and banquet on Thursday. The festivities will conclude on Friday, May 30, with a novelty football match between members of the executive and legislative arms.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, noted that the newly enacted laws reflect the administration’s focus on reforming governance and delivering public service more efficiently.

“These bills form the engine room for all the infrastructure and governance improvements we are witnessing across the state,” Uwanna said. He added that some agencies have been realigned to report to their respective line ministries rather than directly to the Governor’s Office, in a bid to improve institutional efficiency.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs. Ngozi Blessing Felix, described the payment of the counterpart fund as a reaffirmation of the Governor’s commitment to rural development.

“Governor Otti’s approval of the N3.5 billion payment reflects his dedication to providing long-term infrastructure solutions in rural communities under RAMP,” Felix said.

She stressed that Abia’s inclusion in the RAMP initiative positions the state for sustainable development, particularly in enhancing rural connectivity and supporting agricultural productivity.