Abia NASS Lawmakers Pledge Support For Gov Otti

From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

In the bid to ensure Abia catches up with other states of the federation in the area of development, Abia indigenes in the National Assembly have pledged their support for the administration of Governor Alex Otti .

This is the first time Abia lawmakers in the national assembly have met with a sitting governor, in the past 24 years, to discuss the way forward for Abia State, irrespective of party affiliations.

This is also the second time Otti is meeting with them. Abians at home see this happening as a big boost and a step in the right direction for Otti’s administration.

This development took place , Wednesday, in Abuja during a meeting with Governor Alex Otti . They assured of their cooperation and unflinching support for the present Labour Party led administration in the State.

They gave their words that they were out to help Governor Otti build a united and progressive Abia because of his capacity and willingness to develop the state.

In a statement from the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the meeting was aimed at consolidating a bipartisan relationship between the lawmakers and the State government.

The statement reads in part: “The meeting which was aimed at consolidating what could be described as a bipartisan relationship that commenced shortly after the inauguration of the Governor and the Lawmakers respectively over a month ago, saw all the three Senators and eight House of Representatives members from Abia state in attendance”.

Governor Otti in his response, Governor Otti while reiterating his administration’s willingness to cooperate with the National Assembly lawmakers, prayed that each of them succeeds in the representation of their various Constituencies.

Hallmark understands that shortly after his inauguration as Governor of Abia state, Governor Otti met with the majority of the Abia National Assembly Members in Abuja during which he promised to support the Lawmakers to succeed in the representation of their various constituencies.

Present at the meeting were Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Deputy Speaker), Hon. Ibeh Okwara Osonwa, Hon. Amobi Ogah, Hon. Obi Aguocha, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Hon. Emeka Nnamani, and Hon. Munachim Alozie