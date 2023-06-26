Abia govt directs payment of fees to only  designated bank accounts

Dr. Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State, has directed the payment of fees accruing to all the state-owned Nursing/Midwifery institutions to designated Bank accounts.

A statement by Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said the General Public, especially Parents, Guardians and Students of all the state-owned Nursing/Midwifery institutions are hereby informed that starting from the 27th of June 2023, all fees must be paid through the bank to a designated UBA account that will be found in the Acting Principal’s office of each institution.

According to the statement, “Any cash payment made by or on behalf of any student outside of this designated bank account will not be acceptable. Please be guided.

“This directive takes immediate effect.”