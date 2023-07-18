Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, Abia State Commissioner for Health, has dismissed as untrue and unfounded, the fake news that the Abia State Government has sacked all medical doctors in the state public service.

According to the Commissioner, “the purported sack is only the figment of the authors’ imagination as the government has no intention of sacking or disengaging any doctor or health personnel currently working to support our ongoing efforts at reviving the health sector in the state.”

She also maintained that no one has been asked to submit “fresh expression of interest” as the fake circular directed.

Dr. Okoronkwo advised the doctors and members of the general public to ignore the rumour and support the several initiatives of the government at driving holistic healthcare delivery in the state.

The Commissioner has since her appointment, first as Special Adviser on Health Care Delivery, in the Otti’s administration adopted several pragmatic initiatives at reviving the health sector in the state.

Her intervention saw health workers call off their 6-month old strike and returned to work almost immediately.

While speaking on Saturday during the flag off of the free medical services of the Ministry at Aba General Hospital, the Health Commissioner pointed out that the era of owing health workers their entitlements was long gone as the governor has prioritised prompt payments of salaries and allowances of the workers.

She is currently spearheading the efforts of the Dr Otti administration to rebuild dilapidated health care facilities across the state.