ICAN commends Gov Otti’s transformation of Abia

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has commended the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, for his exemplary leadership and commitment in the transformation of the State.

ICAN said Governor Otti, through various innovative initiatives such as the recently inaugurated Geometric Power project, which promises reliable power supply, and numerous road rehabilitation and reconstruction across the State, has impacted positively on the citizenry.

The Institute, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, made its position known on Tuesday, when the Governing Council paid a working visit to Otti at his residence in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.

The President of ICAN, Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, who spoke through the Registrar and Chief Executive, Lanre Olasunkanmi, described the infrastructural upgrades going on in Abia as game-changers that would have positive impacts on businesses and the overall well-being of the people of the state.

“On behalf of the Governing Council and the entire membership of the Institute, we laud your Government, Sir, for your exemplary leadership and commitment to transformative change in Abia State through various innovative initiatives.

“We commend the inauguration of the Geometric Power Project in Aba, which promises reliable power supply, the ambitious road rehabilitation and construction projects, amongst others.

“These are all game changers for businesses and residents in the commercial hub of the State. It gives us great pleasure at the Institute that the residents of Abia State are expressing appreciation for the transformative initiatives that will not only ease transportation but also positively impact economic activities and enhance their overall quality of life,” the ICAN President said.

The Council while thanking Governor Otti for the strategic appointment of their members in various positions of trust, also called for the inclusion of more chartered accountants in his government as invaluable assets in enhancing revenue generation, streamlining governance processes, and stimulating economic growth.

Governor Otti thanked the Institute for visiting and expressed readiness to collaborate with ICAN and encouraged them on continued adherence to principles of professionalism and ethical conduct in the accounting profession.

The Governor, who reiterated his dedication to ethical governance, said his administration is very intentional about formulating programmes and policies geared towards the welfare of the people.

“I’ll like to assure you that we will continue to do the right thing. It’s only when you do the right thing that you can go to bed and sleep with your two eyes closed.

“We are very intentional about our programmes. Our programmes are geared towards the welfare of the people.

“When we insist on paying salaries, on the 28th of every month unfailingly; when we insist on paying our retirees, old, frail and weak people, every month quite unlike what was happening here in the past; when we are building roads, when we are retrofitting hospitals and fixing our schools, we just want life to be better for the ordinary person.

“When we insist on securing the State, we want people to come in and go out without let or hindrance. We want to assure you that we will continue our people-oriented services,” Governor Otti stated.

He emphasised his administration’s commitment to timely payment of salaries and pensions, infrastructure development, improvement of the healthcare and education sectors, as well as job creation, among others.

The Governor noted that the state was committed to facilitating business operations, hence the setting up of an “Ease of Doing Business Agency”, which would eliminate all road blocks and enhance a seamless process for entrepreneurs to set up their businesses in the State.

Governor Otti said his government would continue to encourage investments in Abia, assuring investors of a conducive business environment, even as he urged ICAN members not to hesitate in marketing Abia as the right place for investment.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of the incoming 60th President of the Institute, Chief Davidson Alaribe, and extension of invitation to the Governor on the formal investiture ceremony of the new president taking place in Lagos on June 4.

The Council equally used the opportunity to invite the Governor as a keynote speaker at the upcoming 54th Annual Accountants Conference, holding between 7th to 11th October, 2024 in Abuja, which, according to the Council, would provide a platform for attendees to benefit greatly from the leadership insights, governance and economic policy of Governor Otti.

The ICAN delegation was led by Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu, the 50th President of the Institute, who was joined by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Philemon Ogbonna and Accountant-General, Dr. Njum Onyemenam, all Fellows of the accounting body.

Also, present were the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu; and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo.

