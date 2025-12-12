Connect with us

Abia governor names Dr Emmanuel Meribole as acting SSG
Nation

Muslim organisations condemn US lawmakers’ ‘biased’ Nigeria visit, demand inclusive engagement

Nation

Supreme Court voids Tinubu’s clemency, restores death sentence for Maryam Sanda

Nation

EFCC arraigns ex-labour minister Ngige over alleged N2.26bn fraud

Nation

Power minister Adelabu reports Primate Ayodele to DSS over alleged N150m ‘miracle payment’ request

Nation

Ogun begins new phase of road repairs ahead of Yuletide

Nation

Imo Police under Fire for 'compromising case of 9-year-old defiled by sexagenarian'

Nation

New study warns of rising online gender-based violence across Africa

Nation

Serving in a government that restored Abians’ pride is a dream come true - SSG

Nation

AASU president urges greater investment in education across Africa

Nation

Abia governor names Dr Emmanuel Meribole as acting SSG

Published

24 minutes ago

on

Abia governor names Dr Emmanuel Meribole as acting SSG

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Meribole as the Acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG), a statement from the Governor’s Office confirmed on Friday in Umuahia.

According to the statement, the appointment follows the approval granted for the substantive SSG, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, to proceed on a leave of absence. Dr Meribole, who currently serves as Special Adviser on Projects to the Governor, is set to assume office on January 1, 2026.

The statement noted that a handover process would commence on Monday to ensure continuity in government operations. “The transition period will allow Prof. Kenneth Kalu to work closely with Dr Meribole to maintain stability and ensure smooth execution of the administration’s programmes,” it said.

Describing Meribole as a seasoned professional, the statement highlighted his experience as a former Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and his instrumental role in advancing developmental projects in Abia State.

“Emmanuel Meribole, a medical doctor, is a multi-talented professional whose contributions as Special Adviser on Projects have driven key initiatives across the state,” the statement added.

The Governor’s Office said his appointment as acting SSG reflects his competence, dedication, and commitment to supporting the administration’s vision and developmental agenda.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

