Serving in a government that restored Abians’ pride is a dream come true – SSG

The Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Professor Kenneth Kalu, says serving in an administration that has “wiped the tears of Abia people and made them proud” remains one of the greatest privileges of his life.

Prof Kalu, a distinguished chartered accountant and former Canadian university academic, spoke during this week’s Executive Council meeting in Government House, Umuahia, where Governor Alex Otti formally approved his request for a leave of absence to attend to urgent domestic matters in Canada.

Addressing members of the State Executive Council, the SSG expressed profound gratitude to Governor Otti for entrusting him with a key role in the administration, reassuring his colleagues that he would remain committed to the state’s development even while away.

“Growing up, I had a vision of living a very simple and private life with modest ambitions. But looking at what I have accomplished, I can only thank God for His grace,” he said. “Most importantly, having the opportunity to serve in a government that has wiped the tears of Abia people and made them proud is a dream come true. I am deeply grateful to Governor Otti for his support.”

Prof Kalu, who hails from Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area, had initially taken a leave from his academic position in Canada to join Governor Otti’s campaign team. Following the administration’s victory at the polls, he was appointed Secretary to the State Government.

In announcing his leave during the Exco meeting, Governor Otti said the demands of the SSG’s office made it impractical for Prof Kalu to work remotely. He praised him for his dedication and exceptional service to the state.

“We thank Prof Kalu for the excellent services he rendered as Secretary to the State Government. We wish him the very best as he commences his leave,” the governor said.