Abia gov, Alex Otti swears in newly appointed commissioners today

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, will on Friday, July 7, 2023 swear in the newly appointed commissioners in the state.

Dr. Otti had last week submitted a list of 19 nominees for the post of commissioners to the State House of Assembly for approval. Sixteen of them subsequently appeared before the House, earlier this week, for screening and were promptly cleared.

The other three nominees are expected to appear before the Assembly next week for screening.

The 16 commissioner-designates are scheduled for swearing in today at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia, by 11 a.m.

They are expected to be allocated portfolios upon swearing in.