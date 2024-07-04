AB InBev aims at net-zero carbon emissions across value chain by 2040

AB InBev, a leading global brewery, as part of its global commitment to drive decarbonisation and build climate resilience through Sustainability Goals, has set out an ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its value chain by 2040.

This lofty goal, according to a statement from the company, can only be achieved by creating shared accountability and commitment across its entire value chain.

To underscore the integral role that AB InBev’s suppliers play, the company recently brought together business heads from its major supplier organisations across Africa, to participate in the impactful “Eclipse CEO Event”.

The agenda, according to the statement, underscored the importance of climate resilience to AB InBev in Africa, while delving into the unique challenges and opportunities presented. In addition, there was a commendable showcase of the progress being achieved by AB InBev’s Africa Zone through collaboration across their value chain, with suppliers generously sharing best practices that could be adopted and scaled for greater impact.

Richard Rivett-Carnac, the CEO of South African Breweries who gave the welcome address noted: “The journey to decarbonise our footprint is not one we can embark on alone. Therefore, only through our collective action and partnership with our suppliers, can we succeed in achieving our Global ambition of net-zero emissions across our value-chain by 2040.

Similarly, Kyle Day, Vice-President of Procurement & Sustainability at AB InBev Africa shared, “The Eclipse programme is in its third year, and we have recognised that amplifying commitment is critical. Our suppliers represent the largest portion of our emissions and where we see the greatest opportunity. As a first step, we are committed to reduce our total emissions across our value chain by 25%, through our partnerships, we are on track to achieve this goal in the short term”.

At the event, five suppliers who had made significant strides in sustainability and innovation were recognised and honoured with certificates for their partnership in 2023. While Frigoglass Group, leading glass producer, bagged the enviable award for “The Most Ambitious Climate Target in 2023”.

Jaco Wagenaar, Service Manager- South East Africa said, “It is something special to be recognised for our pursuit of ambitious climate targets, and this award validates our ongoing efforts and commitment to sustainability. We are proud to work alongside AB InBev in creating a greener future.”

Richard added: “We are inspired by the commitment of our suppliers and encouraged by their achievements, which exemplifies the collective effort needed to drive meaningful progress toward our aligned sustainability objectives.”

With climate action being a focus area for AB InBev, collaborating with its suppliers will progress the entire value-chain towards a more sustainable future. “We hope that the outcomes of the event have reinforced AB InBev Africa’s commitment to decarbonisation and highlighted the need for collective action. By actively collaborating with our suppliers via the Eclipse programme, we are confident that we can create a shared accountability value chain to create a future with More Cheers!” concluded Day.

