The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 general election.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission said it approved the final list of candidates “pursuant to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election”.

“In summary, all the 18 political parties have fielded candidates and their running mates for the Presidential election. For legislative elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for 109 Senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for Federal Constituencies i.e. House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 legislative positions,” the statement reads.

“In terms of gender distribution, 3,875 candidates are male, made up of 35 for Presidential and Vice Presidential, 1,008 for Senate and 2,832 for House of Representatives. Similarly, 381 females comprising 1 for Presidential, 92 for Senate, and 288 for House of Representatives are contesting. There are also 11 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the race.”

According to the list, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State is listed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ebonyi South, while for Yobe North District, there is no senatorial candidate listed for the APC.

Godswill Akpabio, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, also made the final list as the APC candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West.