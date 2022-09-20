The Senate will screen the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Wednesday, September 21.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the disclosure while delivering his opening remark at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Lawan also said the Senate would receive the 2023 budget estimates from President Muhammadu Buhari in October

“Distinguished colleagues in the next three months our focus will largely be on the confirmation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, work on Medium Term Expenditure Framework / Fiscal Strategic Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023 – 2025, Budget 2023, working to support our defense and security forces, amongst others.

“The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria will be screened on Wednesday.

“Also, we are expecting Mr President Commander–in–Chief of the Armed Forces to present the Budget estimates in the first week of October.”

Ariwoola was sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on June 27 after the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Muhammad as the head of the nation’s judiciary.

Justice Muhammad had reportedly resigned as the head of the nation’s judiciary on health grounds.