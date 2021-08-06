By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has assured residents of the state that the Adegboyega Oyetola administration will continue to run the government through Management by Objective to enhance an all-round development of the state.

This is just as the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa called on the people to assist the Oyetola administration through payment of their taxes and other levies.

The two cabinet members spoke today while addressing residents of Osun West Senatorial District who converged on Ikire for the Citizens’ Consultative Engagement Forum organised by the state government in preparation for the 2022 Budget Estimate of the state.

Oyebamiji said the Governor, just as he has been doing since the inception of the administration, will continue to run an all inclusive and participatory government which will listen attentively to the yearnings and aspirations of masses of the state who voted him into office.

The Finance Chief while expressing delight and gratitude to residents of Osun West Senatorial district who turned out in their large numbers for the program, maintained that the Oyetola administration is still focused on the mission to ensure that every resident of the state feels the impact of government.

According to the Chartered Banker, “I can assure you that our amiable Governor will continue to run what is described in the finance world as “Management by Objective”, the Governor is ensuring that every wealth and resources of the state is well managed and channeled to meet the actual needs of our people.

“That is why Governor Oyetola has sent officials of the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development to you to ask for what you need, it is based on what you need that the budget will be formulated before it will be sent to the House of Assembly for passage according to global best practice”.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa urged participants at the programme and residents of the state to always endeavor to pay their taxes and other levies so as to assist Government in meeting their needs.

He explained that as much as the Oyetola administration is determined to put smiles on their faces the Government needs money to do it, hence the need for people to show assistance by carrying out their civic responsibilities.