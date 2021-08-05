Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has lamented that 10 out of the 34 LGAs in the state are under daily attacks daily by bandits.

The governor who spoke on Thursday when he received Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, said the local governments are under repeated attacks by the bandits who kill, rape, injure the people, burn houses, and rustle cattle.

He described the insecurity level in Katsina as alarming, adding that the state government is totally unhappy with the situation.

According to him, “Here in Katsina, we have created three tiers of security success, from the community to the local, up to the state level, aimed at ensuring peace in our communities.

“We want peace restored as soon as possible and allow the military to go back to the barracks for the police to take over.”

The governor further assured the Yahaya of the state government’s commitments in offering all the necessary support to enable the military to discharge its duties effectively.

Responding, the Army chief said he was on an operational visit to the state to interact with the troops in order to know their challenges, while assuring the governor that the military would continue to work with other security agencies to bring peace to the state.

He called on the public to support the army in the discharge of their duties, especially by providing necessary information on criminals.