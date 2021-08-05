The government of Ogun State, on Wednesday shut the Iberekodo daily market in Abeokuta, the state capital, for operating below public hygienic standards.

The government said it shut the market to safeguard against the outbreak of communicable diseases, especially cholera.

While shutting the market, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Mr Ola Oresanya, said the government took the decision due to the heaps of waste dumps within the market.

Oresanya said the situation in the market would invariably affect the safety of foodstuffs and other commodities being sold in the market.

He said that since the traders have failed to heed the government’s earlier warnings to comply with public hygienic protocols as they relate to market sanitations, the government has no choice but to close it down.

“The state government will not fold its arms and watch a few traders compromise the health of millions of our people by trading in a dirty environment,” he added.

“The market will remain shut until the traders clean the market environment of all dirt and clear the illegal dumping site within the market.”

The decision comes amid outbreak of cholera in many states of Nigeria, which resulted in the death of scores of people.

The special adviser also warned other traders operating markets across the state, whether daily or weekly, to make cleanliness their watchword.