Former deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Uche Okafor Mefor, has described the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a betrayer who destroyed so many lives with his style of agitation.

Mefor who fell out with Kanu last year, in a Facebook post, accused Kanu perpetuating a culture of lies and deceit.

Mefor said, “I maintain that the culture of lies, of deception and of blackmail of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, with reference to those lives destroyed and who cannot speak for themselves will take generations to undo.

“See how they falsely label and destroy people’s character with impunity. When I said that what goes up must come down, I meant every bit of it…”

“They shall be alive to experience the same pains they inflicted on those vulnerable who are unable to speak for themselves.

“The forces of heaven and earth shall continue to work in dissonance and in discordant pattern for all of you. Time shall definitely tell.”