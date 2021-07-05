Here are some stories in today’s edition of Business Hallmark:
1. Booming Ponzi Schemes pose systemic risk to Economy —Analysts
Booming Ponzi Schemes pose systemic risk to Economy — Analysts
2. Anambra 2020; Soludo, Ozigbo emerge front runners
3. Naira groans as foreign reserves weaken
4. Mounting debt threatens growth prospects
5. Outrage in host communities over PIB — North gains advantage
7. Special Report: How Konga revolutionized e-commerce
8. Insecurity: Famine looms as farmers abandon farms
9. Osun PDP Crisis Deepens As Adagunodo Describes Sunday Bisi As a man without Honour
Osun PDP Crisis Deepens As Adagunodo Describes Sunday Bisi As a man without Honour
10. IGBOHO: Tension grips South West
11. Glo LTE MiFi offer delights Customers with free 30GB data