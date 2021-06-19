Botswana’s female pilot, Kgomotso Phatsima, will this week on African Voices regale viewers with the story of how she rose from being the girl next door to becoming the Ambassador of Youth in Aviation and Aerospace in her country.

The 30-minute CNN magazine programme which is sponsored by telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, will equally parade Ernest Teye Matey, Ghanaian space engineer who is credited with designing his country’s first satellite. The two stars are experts in Science, technology, engineering and mathematics , otherwise called STEM education.

While Phatsima, a social entrepreneur helps with the empowerment of Botswana’s youth in aviation and aerospace, STEM education awareness and equipping the upcoming generation with business entrepreneurial skills, Matey is replicating the same feat in Ghana where he is uplifting students through STEM programmes.

Phatsima is among the first female military pilots in Botswana Defence Force, and she won the Botswana Youth Awards Best Female of the Year 2017. She was one of the exceptional emerging young leaders in Africa in the Obama Foundation Africa Leadership Program of 2018, and devotes her time and resources to professional coaching, team building exercises for corporate organizations, schools and universities in Botswana.

On his own part, Matey has, through the All Nations University – Space Systems Technology Laboratory (ANU-SSTL) which he co- founded, organized Space and STEM education programs for more than 7,000 students from over 50 different high schools in more than 30 different districts in Ghana.

The duo will be on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. Repeats of the engaging edition will be broadcast on Sunday at 4.30 a..m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. More repeats come up on Monday at 4.00 a.m., while a two-part, fifteen-minute repeats will be shown on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m. on both days.