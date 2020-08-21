The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said that 22 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and foodstuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, petrol, bulk fertiliser, base oil, bulk sugar, inballast, corn, frozen fish, automobile gasoline, butane gas and bulk clinker.

The authority said that other 12 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers and gypsum.

It said it was expecting 20 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.

The ships were being expected at the Lagos Port Complex with bulk wheat, bulk sugar, frozen fish, butane gas, general cargo, steel products, ethanol, automobile gasoline and corn.